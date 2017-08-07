Next 48 Hours

Published
47 min ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

IAAF World Championships Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1am).

CRICKET

2nd Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 12.30pm).

4th Test England v South Africa: Day 4 (Ch123 & Ch236, 6pm).

GOLF

Barracuda Championship Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 7am).

SWIMMING

World Cup Berlin: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30pm).

TENNIS

Montreal Masters Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).

TOMORROW

ATHLETICS

IAAF World Championships Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, Wednesday, 1.50am).

CRICKET

4th Test England v South Africa: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Cup Boeung Ket v Global Cebu (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm).

SWIMMING

World Cup Berlin: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30pm).

TENNIS

Montreal Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, Wednesday, 12.30am).

Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 07, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
