TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Asean zonal final, 1st leg: Home United v Ceres Negros (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm. Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).
SWIMMING
World Cup Moscow: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11pm).
TENNIS
Washington Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 4am).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
2nd Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 12.30pm).
GOLF
Barracuda Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 6.30am).
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, Friday, 1.30am).
Women's British Open Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 5pm).
SWIMMING
World Cup Moscow: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 11pm).
TENNIS
Washington Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, Friday, 4am).
