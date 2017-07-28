TODAY
AQUATICS
Fina World C'ships Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm). Water polo: women's 3rd place (8.45pm) & final (tomorrow, 2.20am) - StarHub Ch203. High diving: women's 20m - 1st rd (6.15pm), men's 27m - 1st & 2nd rd (7.45pm) - Ch202.
CRICKET
1st Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 12.30pm).
FOOTBALL
Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub visitors centre) - 4pm. Parent-child clinic (The Arena), Golden 7s (Home Utd youth academy) - 7pm.
S-League Tampines v Brunei DPMM (Our Tampines Hub, 7.30pm).
GOLF
European Open Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
LPGA Scottish Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9pm).
Canadian Open Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Hungarian GP Practice sessions 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (7.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Swiss Open Q-finals (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 4.30pm).
ATP German Championships Q-finals (Ch201, 5pm).
ATP Atlanta Open Q-finals 1 (Ch202, 11.55pm) & 2 (Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
TOMORROW
AQUATICS
Fina World C'ships Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm). Water polo: men's 3rd place (8.45pm) & final (Sunday, 2.20am) - StarHub Ch203.
CRICKET
1st Test Sri Lanka v India: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 12.30pm).
FOOTBALL
International Champions Cup Chelsea v Inter (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.20pm).
Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub visitors centre) - 11am. S-League football fiesta (Jalan Besar Stadium, 9am).
S-League Balestier v Hougang (Toa Payoh), Warriors v Albirex (Choa Chu Kang) - 7.30pm.
GOLF
European Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
LPGA Scottish Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 10pm).
Canadian Open Day 3 (Ch204, Sunday, 1am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Hungarian GP Practice session 3 (4.45pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Swiss Open S-finals (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 5.30pm).
ATP German Championships S-finals (Ch201, 6pm).
ATP Atlanta Open S-finals (Ch201, Sunday, 2am).
