TODAY

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Water polo: Men's q-finals (8.45pm). Swimming: Heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm) - StarHub Ch203.

FOOTBALL

Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall Atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub Visitor Centre) - 4pm, SFW@SkyPark Arena (Sime Darby Centre, 896 Dunearn Rd, 9am), Footballing With The Legends (The Arena, 48 Woodleigh Park, 3pm), Crossbar Challenge (ICC Fanzone, 4.30pm).

International Champions Cup Chelsea v Bayern Munich (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.20pm).

S-League Home United v Warriors FC (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).

TENNIS

German Championships Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Swimming: Heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm). Water polo: Women's s-finals (Thursday, 2.15am & 3.50am) - StarHub Ch203.

CRICKET

1st Test Sri Lanka v India (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 12.30pm).

FOOTBALL

Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall Atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub Visitor Centre) - 4pm.

S-League Albirex v Balestier (Jurong East, 7.30pm).

TENNIS

German Championships Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

