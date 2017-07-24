Next 48 Hours

TODAY

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Water polo: men's q-finals (tomorrow, 2.15am), women's q-finals (8.45pm). Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm) - StarHub Ch203.

FOOTBALL

Singapore Football Week FAS walking football clinic for seniors (Jalan Besar Stadium, 4pm).

S-League Brunei DPMM v Geylang International (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).

TENNIS

German Championships Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Water polo: men's q-finals (8.45pm). Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm) - StarHub Ch203.

FOOTBALL

Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall Atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub Visitor Centre) - 4pm.

International Champions Cup Chelsea v Bayern Munich (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.20pm).

S-League Home United v Warriors FC (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).

TENNIS

German Championships Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

