TODAY
AQUATICS
Fina World C'ships Water polo: men's q-finals (tomorrow, 2.15am), women's q-finals (8.45pm). Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm) - StarHub Ch203.
FOOTBALL
Singapore Football Week FAS walking football clinic for seniors (Jalan Besar Stadium, 4pm).
S-League Brunei DPMM v Geylang International (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).
TENNIS
German Championships Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
TOMORROW
AQUATICS
Fina World C'ships Water polo: men's q-finals (8.45pm). Swimming: heats (3.15pm), finals (11.15pm) - StarHub Ch203.
FOOTBALL
Singapore Football Week E-football challenge (Kallang Wave Mall Atrium), foosball challenge (Kallang Wave Mall), sports table football challenge (Sports Hub Visitor Centre) - 4pm.
International Champions Cup Chelsea v Bayern Munich (National Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.20pm).
S-League Home United v Warriors FC (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).
TENNIS
German Championships Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.