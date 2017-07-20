TODAY
AQUATICS
Fina World Championships Open water swimming: team 5km relay final (StarHub Ch202, 3.45pm). Synchronised swimming: solo free final (4.45pm). Diving: women's 3m s-final (9.15pm), men's 3m final (tomorrow, 12.15am) - StarHub Ch203.
CYCLING
Tour de France Stage 18 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, 6.45pm).
GOLF
Barbasol Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am).
LPGA Marathon Classic
Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 4.30am).
The Open Championship Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 1.30pm).
TOMORROW
AQUATICS
Fina World Championships Open water swimming: men's & women's 25km finals (StarHub Ch202, 2.15pm). Synchronised swimming: team free final (4.45pm). Diving: men's 10m s-final (9.15pm), women's 3m final (Saturday, 12.15am) - StarHub Ch203.
CYCLING
Tour de France Stage 19 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, 6.15pm).
FOOTBALL
The New Paper League Cup Final: Albirex Niigata v Warriors FC (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm. Mediacorp okto, 7.15pm).
GOLF
Barbasol Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 5am).
LPGA Marathon Classic Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, Saturday, 4.30am).
The Open Championship Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 1.30pm).
RUGBY UNION
Super Rugby Qualifiers: Brumbies v Hurricanes (StarHub Ch217, 5.40pm).
