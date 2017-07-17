Next 48 Hours

Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Samantha Jimenez Santos compete in the women's 10m platform synchro final during the diving competition at the 2017 Fina World Championships on July 16. PHOTO: AFP
Published
4 hours ago

TODAY

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Synchronised swimming: Mixed duet technical final (4.45pm), Diving: Women's 3m synchronised final (9.45pm), men's 10m synchronised final (tomorrow, 12.15am) - StarHub Ch203.

CYCLING

Tour de France Rest day.

TOMORROW

AQUATICS

Fina World C'ships Open water swimming: Men's 10km final (StarHub Ch202, 3.45pm). Synchronised swimming: Team technical final 4.45pm). Diving: Women's 10m s- final (9.15pm). Team 3m/10m final (Wednesday, 12.15am) - StarHub Ch203.

CYCLING

Tour de France Stage 16 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, 7.30pm).

FOOTBALL

The New Paper League Cup S-finals: Albirex v Geylang (Jurong East), Brunei DPMM v Warriors (Jalan Besar) - 7.30pm.

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'.
