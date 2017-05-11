TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA East 2nd rd, Game Five: Boston v Washington (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).
CRICKET
IPL Mumbai v Punjab (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League S-finals, 2nd leg: Man United v Celta Vigo (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212), Lyon v Ajax (Ch111 & Ch202) - tomorrow, 3.05am.
GOLF
The Players Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA West 2nd rd, Game Six: Houston v San Antonio (Singtel TV Ch110, 8am).
CRICKET
IPL Delhi v Pune (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Everton v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), West Brom v Chelsea (Ch103 & Ch228) - Saturday, 2.50am.
GOLF
The Players Championship Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 1am).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Spanish GP Practice session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY
Super Rugby Blues v Cheetahs (3.30pm), Brumbies v Lions (5.40pm) - StarHub Ch217, 3.30pm.
World Sevens Series Paris Sevens (StarHub Ch204, Saturday, 12.45am).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Day 5 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.