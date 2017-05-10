Next 48 Hours

TODAY

CRICKET

IPL Gujarat v Delhi (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Gp E: Kashima Antlers v Muangthong United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208). Gp F: FC Seoul v Urawa Red Diamonds (Ch116 & Ch210) - 5.30pm.

English Premier League Southampton v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2.45am).

Uefa Champions League S-finals, 2nd leg: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.45am).

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

IPL Mumbai v Punjab (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League S-finals, 2nd leg: Man United v Celta Vigo (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212), Lyon v Ajax (Ch111 & Ch202) - Friday, 3.05am.

GOLF

The Players Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 1am).

TENNIS

ATP Madrid Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
