TODAY
CRICKET
IPL Gujarat v Delhi (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Gp E: Kashima Antlers v Muangthong United (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208). Gp F: FC Seoul v Urawa Red Diamonds (Ch116 & Ch210) - 5.30pm.
English Premier League Southampton v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 2.45am).
Uefa Champions League S-finals, 2nd leg: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.45am).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
IPL Mumbai v Punjab (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League S-finals, 2nd leg: Man United v Celta Vigo (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212), Lyon v Ajax (Ch111 & Ch202) - Friday, 3.05am.
GOLF
The Players Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 1am).
TENNIS
ATP Madrid Open Day 4 (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
