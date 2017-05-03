TODAY
CRICKET
2nd Test West Indies v Pakistan: Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch 235, 10pm).
IPL Kolkata v Rising Pune Supergiant (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group G: Hanoi v Felda United (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209), Tampines v Ceres Negros (Ch116 & Ch210) - 7pm. Gp F: Johor Darul Takzim v Magwe (Ch114 & Ch208, 8pm).
Champions League S-finals, 1st leg: Monaco v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 2.45am).
Europa League S-finals, 1st leg: Ajax v Lyon (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, tomorrow, 12.45am).
TENNIS
ATP Estoril Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, 8pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs West 2nd rd, Game 2: Houston v San Antonio (Singtel TV Ch110, 9.30am).
CRICKET
2nd Test West Indies v Pakistan: Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch 235, 10pm).
IPL Delhi v Gujarat (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
Champions League S-finals, 1st leg: Monaco v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Friday, 2.45am).
Europa League S-finals, 1st leg: Celta Vigo v Man United (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, Friday, 3.05am).
GOLF
Wells Fargo Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 2am).
TENNIS
ATP Estoril Open Day 4 (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212, 8pm).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit
singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.