Next 48 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Finals Game 2: Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions v Singapore Slingers (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).
CRICKET
IPL Gujarat v Bangalore (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group H: Home v Yadanarbon (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm. Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).
French Ligue 1 Metz v PSG (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.25am).
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Leicester v Atletico Madrid (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (Ch112 & Ch212) - tomorrow, 2.40am.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
IPL Hyderabad v Delhi (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Cup Group F: Magwe v Global Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.50pm), Beoungket Angkor v Johor Darul Takzim (Ch114 & Ch208, 6.30pm). Gp G: Ceres Negros v Hanoi (Ch115 & Ch209, 7.20pm), Felda v Tampines (Ch116 & Ch210, 8pm).
Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Monaco v Dortmund (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Barcelona v Juventus (Ch112 & Ch212) - Thursday, 2.40am.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).
