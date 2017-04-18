Next 48 hours

Singapore Slingers point guard Joshua Urbiztondo (in red) dribbling past Lee Ki in the 92-76 Asean Basketball League Finals Game 1 win over the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the Southorn Stadium. PHOTO: ASEAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Published
10 hours ago

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ABL Finals Game 2: Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions v Singapore Slingers (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 8pm).

CRICKET

IPL Gujarat v Bangalore (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group H: Home v Yadanarbon (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm. Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).

French Ligue 1 Metz v PSG (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 12.25am).

Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Leicester v Atletico Madrid (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (Ch112 & Ch212) - tomorrow, 2.40am.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

TOMORROW

CRICKET

IPL Hyderabad v Delhi (Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238, 10.20pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Cup Group F: Magwe v Global Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 4.50pm), Beoungket Angkor v Johor Darul Takzim (Ch114 & Ch208, 6.30pm). Gp G: Ceres Negros v Hanoi (Ch115 & Ch209, 7.20pm), Felda v Tampines (Ch116 & Ch210, 8pm).

Uefa Champions League Q-finals, 2nd leg: Monaco v Dortmund (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202), Barcelona v Juventus (Ch112 & Ch212) - Thursday, 2.40am.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 5pm).

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com orcheck the on-screen TV guide

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

