Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: PSG v Barcelona (Singtel TV Ch112& StarHub Ch212), Benfica v Dortmund (Ch111 & Ch202) – tomorrow, 3.40am.
TENNIS
ATP Rotterdam Open Day 2: Sessions 1 (6pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 2.30am) – StarHub Ch201.
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
Uefa Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: Bayern Munich v Arsenal (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch212), Real Madrid v Napoli (Ch111 & Ch202) – Thursday, 3.40am.
TENNIS
ATP Rotterdam Open Day 3: Sessions 1 (6pm) & 2 (Thursday, 2.30am) – StarHub Ch201.
- Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.