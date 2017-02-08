Next 48 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Play-off: Shanghai Shenhua v Brisbane Roar (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm).

English FA Cup 4th rd replay: Leicester v Derby (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.35am).

French Ligue 1 Nice v St-Etienne (tomorrow, 1.55am), Marseille v Guingamp (tomorrow, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.

Italian Serie A Crotone v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 12.55am), Bologna v Milan (Ch110, tomorrow, 3.40am).

TOMORROW

BASKETBALL

NBA Golden State v Chicago (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).

CRICKET

Ist Test India v Bangladesh (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 11.50am).

GOLF

Maybank Championship Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).

Pebble Beach ProAm Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 4am).

