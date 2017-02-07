Next 48 hours

Published
56 min ago

TODAY

CRICKET

4th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch122 &StarHub Ch235, 7.30pm).

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Play-offs: GambaOsaka v Johor Darul Takzim (Singtel TV Ch115 &StarHub Ch209, 5.30pm), Ulsan v Kitchee (Ch116 & Ch210, 6.20pm), Shanghai SIPG v Sukhothai (Ch114 & Ch208, 7pm).

AFC Cup Play-off 2nd leg: Home United v Phnom Penh Crown (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).

French Ligue 1 Montpellier v Monaco (tomorrow, 1.55am), PSG v Lille (tomorrow, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.

Italian Serie A Roma v Fiorentina (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.40am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL

AFC Champions League Play-off: Shanghai Shenhua v Brisbane Roar (Ch114& Ch208, 7pm).

English FA Cup 4th rd replay: Leicester v Derby (Singtel TV Ch109, Thursday, 3.35am).

French Ligue 1 Nice v St-Etienne (Thursday, 1.55am), Marseille v Guingamp (Thursday, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.

Italian Serie A Crotone v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch109, Thursday, 12.55am), Bologna v Milan (Ch110, Thursday, 3.40am).

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping