Next 48 hours

TODAY
CRICKET
4th ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch122 &StarHub Ch235, 7.30pm).
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Play-offs: GambaOsaka v Johor Darul Takzim (Singtel TV Ch115 &StarHub Ch209, 5.30pm), Ulsan v Kitchee (Ch116 & Ch210, 6.20pm), Shanghai SIPG v Sukhothai (Ch114 & Ch208, 7pm).
AFC Cup Play-off 2nd leg: Home United v Phnom Penh Crown (Jalan Besar Stadium, 7.30pm).
French Ligue 1 Montpellier v Monaco (tomorrow, 1.55am), PSG v Lille (tomorrow, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.
Italian Serie A Roma v Fiorentina (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.40am).
TOMORROW
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Play-off: Shanghai Shenhua v Brisbane Roar (Ch114& Ch208, 7pm).
English FA Cup 4th rd replay: Leicester v Derby (Singtel TV Ch109, Thursday, 3.35am).
French Ligue 1 Nice v St-Etienne (Thursday, 1.55am), Marseille v Guingamp (Thursday, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.
Italian Serie A Crotone v Juventus (Singtel TV Ch109, Thursday, 12.55am), Bologna v Milan (Ch110, Thursday, 3.40am).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.