Next 48 hours

TODAY
CRICKET
3rd &final T20 Int'l India v England (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6.50pm).
2nd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka (Ch122 & Ch235, 7.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League West Ham v Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.45am).
Man United v Hull (Ch103 & Ch228), Stoke v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229) - tomorrow, 3.50am.
Italian Serie A Pescara v Fiorentina (Singtel Ch109, tomorrow, 3.40am).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Oklahoma City v Chicago (Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am).
GOLF
European Tour Dubai Desert Classic Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, noon).
PGA Tour Phoenix Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 4am).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, please visit www.singteltv.com.sg & www.starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.