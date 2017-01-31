Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Watford (Singtel TV Ch103 &StarHub Ch228), Sunderland v Tottenham (Ch104 & Ch229), Swansea v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Leicester (Ch106 &Ch231), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Ch107 & Ch232), Middlesbrough v West Brom (Ch108 &Ch233) – tomorrow, 3.35am. Liverpool v Chelsea (Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 4am).
TOMORROW
CRICKET
3rd &final T20 Int’l India v England (Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6.50pm).
2nd ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka (Ch122 & Ch235, 7.30pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League WestHamv Man City (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Thursday, 3.45am), Man United v Hull (Ch103 & Ch228), Stoke v Everton (Ch104 & Ch229) – Thursday, 3.50am.
Italian Serie A Pescara v Fiorentina (Singtel Ch109, Thursday, 3.40am).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, please visit www.singteltv.com.sg & www.starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.