Next 48 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
Asean Basketball League Malaysia Dragons v Kaohsiung Truth (Starhub Ch112/205 &76.25MHz, 8pm).
CRICKET
3rd T20 1st session: South Africa v Sri Lanka (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 11.55pm).
FOOTBALL
English League Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Liverpool v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.55am)
French League Cup S-final: Monaco v Nancy (Starhub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 10: Sessions 1
(8am) & 2 (4pm) – Singtel TV
Ch114/115& StarHub Ch208/209.
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Charlotte v Golden State (Singtel TV Ch110, 9am)
FOOTBALL
English League Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Hull v Man United (Singtel TV Ch109, Friday, 3.40am).
GOLF
Farmers Insurance Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, Friday, 4am).
TENNIS
Australian Open Day 11: Sessions 1 (8am) & 2 (4pm) – Singtel TV Ch114/115& StarHub Ch208/209.
- Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, please visit www.singteltv.com.sg & www.starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.