Next 48 hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

French League Cup S-final: Bordeaux v PSG (StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am)

TENNIS

Australian Open Day 9: Sessions 1 (8am) & 2 (4pm) – Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209.

TOMORROW

CRICKET

3rd T20 1st session: South Africa v Sri Lanka (StarHub Ch235, Thursday, 3.55am)

FOOTBALL

English League Cup S-final, 2nd leg: Liverpool v Southampton (Singtel TV Ch109, Thursday, 3.55am)

French League Cup S-final: Monaco v Nancy (Starhub Ch213, Thursday, 3.55am)

TENNIS

Australian Open Day 10: Sessions 1 (8am) & 2 (4pm) – Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
