Next 48 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English League Cup S-final, 1st leg: Southampton v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.40am).
French League Cup Q-finals: Bordeaux v Guingamp (tomorrow, 1.40am), PSG v Metz (tomorrow, 4am) – StarHub Ch213.
TENNIS
Kooyong Classic Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, 8am).
Sydney International Day 4 (Ch203,9am &3.30pm).
World Tennis Challenge Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch115 &StarHub Ch209, 4pm).
TOMORROW
BASKETBALL
NBA Cleveland v Portland (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.30am).
CRICKET
3rd Test South Africa v Sri Lanka: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch122 & StarHub Ch235, 4pm).
GOLF
BMWSA Open Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 4pm).
TENNIS
Sydney International Day 5:Session 1 (9am) & 2 (3pm) – Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch203.
World Tennis Challenge Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 &StarHub Ch209, 4pm).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, please visit www.singteltv.com.sg & www.starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.