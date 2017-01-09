Next 48 hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English FA Cup 3rd rd: Cambridge v Leeds (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 3.35am).

Spanish La Liga Osasuna v Valencia (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 3.40am).

TOMORROW

FOOTBALL
English League Cup S-final, 1st leg: Man United v Hull (Singtel TV Ch109, Wednesday, 3.55am).

French League Cup Q-finals: Nantes v Nancy (Wednesday, 1.25am), Sochaux v Monaco (Wednesday, 3.55am) – StarHub Ch213.

TENNIS

World Tennis Challenge Round robin (Singtel TV Ch115 &StarHub Ch209, 4pm).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2017, with the headline 'Next 48 hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
