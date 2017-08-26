Next 24 Hours

Published
1 hour ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

Metta Charity Run OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, 8am.

Puma Night Run Seletar Aerospace Park, 7pm.

BADMINTON

World Championships S-finals: (5pm & 11.55pm) - StarHub Ch201.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Bournemouth v Man City (7.30pm), Newcastle v West Ham (10pm), Man United v Leicester (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Huddersfield v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Swansea (Ch104 & Ch229), Watford v Brighton (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.

German Bundesliga Bremen v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9.20pm), Dortmund v Berlin (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 12.20am).

Italian Serie A Genoa v Juventus (11.55pm), Roma v Inter (tomorrow, 2.40am) - Singtel TV Ch109.

Spanish Primera Liga Alaves v Barcelona (tomorrow, 12.10am), Levante v Deportivo (tomorrow, 2.10am), Las Palmas v Atletico (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Canadian Pacific Women's Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).

Made in Denmark Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

The Northern Trust Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

MOTORCYCLING

British Grand Prix Practice 3 (3.45pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 3 (4.45pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

RUGBY

Rugby Championship New Zealand v Australia (3.30pm), Argentina v S. Africa (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch217.

TABLE TENNIS

Czech Open Q-finals, session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch110. S-finals (Ch110 & StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 12.30am).

TENNIS

ATP Winston-Salem Open S-finals 1 (7am) & 2 (9am). Final (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch201.

WTA Connecticut Open S-final 2 (7am). Final (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch203.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2017, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
