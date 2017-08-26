Next 24 Hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
Metta Charity Run OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, 8am.
Puma Night Run Seletar Aerospace Park, 7pm.
BADMINTON
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
World Championships S-finals: (5pm & 11.55pm) - StarHub Ch201.
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Bournemouth v Man City (7.30pm), Newcastle v West Ham (10pm), Man United v Leicester (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Huddersfield v Southampton (Ch103 & Ch228), Palace v Swansea (Ch104 & Ch229), Watford v Brighton (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.
German Bundesliga Bremen v Bayern (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 9.20pm), Dortmund v Berlin (Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 12.20am).
Italian Serie A Genoa v Juventus (11.55pm), Roma v Inter (tomorrow, 2.40am) - Singtel TV Ch109.
Spanish Primera Liga Alaves v Barcelona (tomorrow, 12.10am), Levante v Deportivo (tomorrow, 2.10am), Las Palmas v Atletico (tomorrow, 4.10am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Canadian Pacific Women's Open Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 3am).
Made in Denmark Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).
The Northern Trust Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
MOTORCYCLING
British Grand Prix Practice 3 (3.45pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 3 (4.45pm) & qualifying (7.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
RUGBY
Rugby Championship New Zealand v Australia (3.30pm), Argentina v S. Africa (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch217.
TABLE TENNIS
Czech Open Q-finals, session 1 (4pm) & 2 (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch110. S-finals (Ch110 & StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 12.30am).
TENNIS
ATP Winston-Salem Open S-finals 1 (7am) & 2 (9am). Final (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch201.
WTA Connecticut Open S-final 2 (7am). Final (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch203.