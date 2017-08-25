Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
World Championships Q-finals: Session 1 (5pm) & 2 (11.55pm) - StarHub Ch201.
BOXING
Mayweather v McGregor Weigh-in (StarHub Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, tomorrow, 5.30am).
FOOTBALL
German Bundesliga Cologne v Hamburg (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2.20am).
Spanish Primera Liga Sociedad v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.10am), Betis v Celta (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Canadian Pacific Women's Open Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, 10.30pm).
Made in Denmark Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
The Northern Trust Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTORCYCLING
British Grand Prix Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.05pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Practice 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 3.55pm) & 2 (Ch116 & Ch210, 7.55pm).
TENNIS
WTA Connecticut Open S-final 1 (StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 2am).
Live telecast times are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.