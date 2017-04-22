Next 24 Hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
IAAF World Relays Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6.55am).
BADMINTON
China Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs West 1st rd, Game 3: Oklahoma City v Houston (Singtel TV Ch110, 9.30am).
CRICKET
IPL Delhi v Mumbai (6.20pm), Pune v Hyderabad (10.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238.
1st Test West Indies v Pakistan: Day 2 (Ch122 & Ch235, 11pm).
FOOTBALL
FAS Women's National League Kaki Bukit v Changi Village (Queenstown, 7pm).
S-League Warriors v Home (Choa Chu Kang, 7.30pm).
Dutch Eredivisie Alkmaar v Twente (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 1.35am).
German Bundesliga Frankfurt v Augsburg (9.20pm), M'gladbach v Dortmund (tomorrow, 12.20am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Bayern v Mainz (Ch116 & Ch210, 9.20pm).
English Premier League West Ham v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm). Swansea v Stoke (Ch104 & Ch229), Hull v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230), Bournemouth v Boro (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm.
English FA Cup S-final: Chelsea v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 12.05am).
Italian Serie A Atalanta v Bologna (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.55pm), Fiorentina v Inter (Ch109, tomorrow, 2.40am).
Spanish Primera Liga Malaga v Valencia (6.55pm), Villarreal v Leganes (10.10pm), Osasuna v Gijon (tomorrow, 12.25am), Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Texas Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
Shenzhen International Day 3 (Ch204, 12.30pm).
MOTORCYCLING
Grand Prix of the Americas Practice 3 (9.55pm) & qualifiying (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Super League S-finals: Fier Orcas v Magic Marlins (2pm), Mission Mannas v Tiger Sharks (4pm) - Toa Payoh Sports Hall.
RUGBY
Super Rugby Highlanders v Sunwolves (1.10pm), Crusaders v Stormers (3.30pm), Force v Chiefs (5.40pm), Bulls v Cheetahs (11.10pm), Sharks v Rebels (tomorrow, 1.25am) - Singtel TV Ch120 & StarHub Ch217.
TABLE TENNIS
Korea Open Men's singles q-finals (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch202, 10am). Women's & men's singles q-finals (1pm) & s-finals (5pm) - Ch110 & Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Monte Carlo Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 7pm).
Fed Cup S-finals, day 1: Belarus v Switzerland (6pm), US v Czech Rep (tomorrow, midnight) - Ch203.
