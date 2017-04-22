Next 24 Hours

Published
38 min ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

IAAF World Relays Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 6.55am).

BADMINTON

China Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 1pm).

BASKETBALL

NBA Play-offs West 1st rd, Game 3: Oklahoma City v Houston (Singtel TV Ch110, 9.30am).

CRICKET

IPL Delhi v Mumbai (6.20pm), Pune v Hyderabad (10.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238.

1st Test West Indies v Pakistan: Day 2 (Ch122 & Ch235, 11pm).

FOOTBALL

FAS Women's National League Kaki Bukit v Changi Village (Queenstown, 7pm).

S-League Warriors v Home (Choa Chu Kang, 7.30pm).

Dutch Eredivisie Alkmaar v Twente (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 1.35am).

German Bundesliga Frankfurt v Augsburg (9.20pm), M'gladbach v Dortmund (tomorrow, 12.20am) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209. Bayern v Mainz (Ch116 & Ch210, 9.20pm).

English Premier League West Ham v Everton (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm). Swansea v Stoke (Ch104 & Ch229), Hull v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230), Bournemouth v Boro (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm.

English FA Cup S-final: Chelsea v Tottenham (Singtel TV Ch109, tomorrow, 12.05am).

Italian Serie A Atalanta v Bologna (Singtel TV Ch110, 11.55pm), Fiorentina v Inter (Ch109, tomorrow, 2.40am).

Spanish Primera Liga Malaga v Valencia (6.55pm), Villarreal v Leganes (10.10pm), Osasuna v Gijon (tomorrow, 12.25am), Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Texas Open Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

Shenzhen International Day 3 (Ch204, 12.30pm).

MOTORCYCLING

Grand Prix of the Americas Practice 3 (9.55pm) & qualifiying (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

NETBALL

Super League S-finals: Fier Orcas v Magic Marlins (2pm), Mission Mannas v Tiger Sharks (4pm) - Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

RUGBY

Super Rugby Highlanders v Sunwolves (1.10pm), Crusaders v Stormers (3.30pm), Force v Chiefs (5.40pm), Bulls v Cheetahs (11.10pm), Sharks v Rebels (tomorrow, 1.25am) - Singtel TV Ch120 & StarHub Ch217.

TABLE TENNIS

Korea Open Men's singles q-finals (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch202, 10am). Women's & men's singles q-finals (1pm) & s-finals (5pm) - Ch110 & Ch202.

TENNIS

ATP Monte Carlo Masters S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 7pm).

Fed Cup S-finals, day 1: Belarus v Switzerland (6pm), US v Czech Rep (tomorrow, midnight) - Ch203.

Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2017, with the headline 'Next 24 Hours'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping