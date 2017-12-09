Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
ABL Saigon v Formosa (StarHub Ch201, 6pm).
NBA Boston v San Antonio (Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am).
FOOTBALL
Dutch Eredivisie Alkmaar v Heracles (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2.35am).
English Premier League West Ham v Chelsea (8.30pm), Tottenham v Stoke (11pm), Newcastle v Leicester (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Swansea v West Brom (Ch103 & Ch228), Huddersfield v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229), Palace v Bournemouth (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Watford (Ch106 & Ch231) - 11pm.
French Ligue 1 PSG v Lille (StarHub Ch213, 11.55pm).
German Bundesliga Leipzig v Mainz (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209), Dortmund v Bremen (Ch116 & Ch210) - 10.20pm, Frankfurt v Bayern (10.20pm), Monchengladbach v Schalke (tomorrow, 1.20am) - Ch114 & Ch208.
Italian Serie A Cagliari v Sampdoria (tomorrow, 12.55am), Juventus v Inter (tomorrow, 3.40am) - Singtel TV Ch109.
Spanish LaLiga Getafe v Eibar (7.55pm), Valencia v Celta (tomorrow, 3.40am) - StarHub Ch213. Real v Sevilla (Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz, 11.15pm).
GOLF
European Tour Joburg Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 5.30pm).
PGA Tour
QBE Shootout: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 2.30am)
NETBALL
Nations Cup 5th place: Hong Kong v Malaysia (noon), 3rd place: S'pore v Ireland (2pm), Final: Cook Islands v Swaziland (4pm). Closing ceremony (5.30pm) - OCBC Arena.
POWERLIFTING
Oceania Classic Championships Day 2 (9am, 1.30pm & 5.30pm) - Park Avenue Convention Centre, UE BizHub East.
RUGBY
World Sevens Series Rd 2, Cape Town: Day 1 (StarHub Ch202, 4.05pm, 7.30pm & 10.55pm).
SQUASH
Singapore Open Day 5 (Kallang Squash Centre, 12.30pm).
