Next 24 Hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
S'pore Open S-finals (S'pore Indoor Stadium. StarHub Ch203, 2pm).
BASKETBALL
ABL Finals Game 1: Hong Kong Eastern v S'pore Slingers (StarHub Ch202, 8pm).
CRICKET
IPL Kolkata v Hyderabad (6.20pm), Delhi v Punjab (10.20pm) - Singtel TV Ch125 & StarHub Ch238.
FOOTBALL
Dutch Eredivisie Den Haag v PSV (Singtel TV Ch116 & StarHub Ch210, tomorrow, 1.35am).
English Premier League Tottenham v Bournemouth (7.25pm), Palace v Leicester (9.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228. Everton v Burnley (Ch104 & Ch229), Sunderland v West Ham (Ch105 & Ch230), Watford v Swansea (Ch106 & Ch231) - 9.50pm. Stoke v Hull (10pm), Southampton v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Ch102 & Ch227.
German Bundesliga Leipzig v Freiburg (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209), Dortmund v Frankfurt (Ch116 & Ch210) - 9.20pm. Leverkusen v Bayern (Ch115 & Ch209, tomorrow, 12.20am).
Italian Serie A Inter v Milan (6.25pm). Pescara v Juventus (8.55pm), Sassuolo v Sampdoria (11.55pm), Napoli v Udinese (tomorrow, 2.40am) - Singtel TV Ch109. Roma v Atalanta (Ch110, 8.55pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Deportivo v Malaga (6.55pm), Gijon v Real (10.10pm), Atletico v Osasuna (tomorrow, 12.25am), Barcelona v Sociedad (tomorrow, 2.40am) - StarHub Ch213.
S-League Young Lions v Geylang (Jalan Besar, 7.30pm). Brunei DPMM v Warriors (Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm).
GOLF
Lotte Championship Day 3 (Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 7am).
Trophee Hassan II
Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 9pm).
The Heritage Day 3 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Bahrain GP Practice 3 (7.55pm) & qualifying (10.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
NETBALL
Super League Sharks v Mannas (2pm), Barracudas v Marlins (4pm), Sunfish v Fier Orcas (6pm) - Jurong East Sports Hall.
RUGBY
World Sevens Series Rd 8, Singapore: Pool matches 1-16 (10.45am), 17-24 (5.50pm) - National Stadium. StarHub TV Ch112/205 & 76.25MHz.
Super Rugby Reds v Kings (1pm), Blues v Hurricanes (3.30pm), Rebels v Brumbies (5.40pm), Cheetahs v Chiefs (9pm), Stormers v Lions (11.10pm), Bulls v Jaguares (tomorrow, 1.25am) - Singtel TV Ch120 & StarHub Ch217.
TABLE TENNIS
Asian C'ships Men's doubles s-finals (10am), women's singles s-finals (11.30am), men's doubles and women's singles finals (6pm) - StarHub Ch201.
TENNIS
US Men's Claycourt C'ships S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).
Live telecast times provided by Singtel & StarHub are subject to change. For latest updates, visit singteltv.com.sg & starhubgo.com or check the on-screen TV guide.