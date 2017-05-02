New team run added to this year's Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon

SINGAPORE - This year's Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon (SSBR & AHM) on Aug 20 will feature a new team run category to celebrate 50 years of National Service (NS50).

Participants can form teams of 10 runners, each completing a 5km route. They will receive limited edition finisher tees and special commemorative medals.

Other categories are the 21km, 10km , 5km fun run and 800m family challenge. All races start at Esplanade Bridge and end at the Padang.

Colonel (NS) Simon Lim, chairman of the SSBR & AHM 2017 organising committee and director of national service affairs, Ministry of Defence, said: "This is a significant year as we commemorate the role of NS and the contributions of generations of national servicemen in Singapore's continued stability and progress."

"The NS50 Team Run is one of the many initiatives that we will be introducing at this year's event," he said.

"The commitment of our NSmen has played a critical role in enabling us to achieve this significant milestone, and we hope that many of them will participate in this new category to rekindle their NS friendships, to join the run together and keep their camaraderie strong," he added.

Last year's edition drew more than 42,000 runners.

Registration is open at safra.sg/ssbr_ahm.