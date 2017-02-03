New Hui Fen wins maiden bowler of year award

New Hui Fen was yesterday named Bowler of the Year for the first time, after a stellar season that saw her become the first Singaporean to win the prestigious Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Championship. The 24-year-old also won the tour's Rookie of the Year award.

At the annual awards night of the the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF), Cheah Ray Han, 17, was named Youth Bowler of the Year. He became the youngest to win the national Men's Open championship and also took the youth championship.

With this year's SEA Games hosted by regional rivals Malaysia, SBF president Jessie Phua is aware of the expectations pinned on her charges. She said: "I hope nerves will not get the better of them. I always tell the bowlers to train like they're in competition and compete like they're in training."

Malaysia topped the medal tally at the last Games held here with five golds. Singapore won four golds, five silvers and one bronze.