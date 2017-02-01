New chief at the helm of Turf Club

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) will usher in a new era come next month, when long-time president and chief executive Yu Pang Fey steps down.

Yu had held the top post since 1991, when it was still known as general manager.

In a statement, the STC said Chong Boo Ching, who joined the STC last month, will take over on March 1.

Chong was formerly the president of chemicals company DuPont Titanium Technologies.

He was the first Asian to lead a DuPont global business entity and its only global business president based in Asia.

He said: "After spending most of my life in global roles in a foreign multinational company, I am excited by this opportunity to work in Singapore for Singapore.

"I look forward to working closely with the horse-racing community both locally and overseas, and to continue Singapore Turf Club's local mission of serving society and supporting community."

The STC statement also thanked Yu for his "significant contributions to the Club".



CHONG BOO CHING, incoming Singapore Turf Club CEO



Yu joined the STC in 1988 as deputy general manager and slowly climbed up the ranks, playing a crucial role as it developed one of Asia's best racecourses.

He oversaw several milestones, including the landmark move from the old racecourse in Bukit Timah to their current base in Kranji.

Under his watch, the STC also bagged the prestigious $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup, an international Group 1 race.

The race, which was introduced in 2001, was discontinued in 2015.

There were also advancements off the racecourse.

Television coverage grew, for instance.

Races here are broadcasted via satellite transmission in Australia, Macau and the United Kingdom, among other territories.

Last year, the Government also exempted STC under the Remote Gambling Act for three years, which meant it was allowed to offer legalised online gambling.

Trainer Steven Burridge, who has been at STC for around two decades, had kind words for the outgoing chief executive.

The Australian said: "The STC has grown over the years.

"The number of horses and trainers have increased and Singapore races are now broadcasted overseas, like Australia.

"He has has been good for horse racing in Singapore."