New ActiveSG Floorball Club to promote sport in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The ActiveSG Floorball Club was launched on Saturday (July 29) as part of the national sport's movement's efforts to promote and develop the sport here, in partnership with the Singapore Floorball Association.

The club is one of five clubs and academies introduced by ActiveSG this year to encourage more participation in sport.

The other four sports are frisbee, badminton, hockey and martial arts.

The ActiveSG Floorball Club launch took place at Our Tampines Hub, where Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli was guest of honour.

Mr Masagos, who is also adviser to Tampines Grassroots Organisations, paid tribute to floorball as a sport that has "gained tremendous traction in Singapore as it nurtures speed, agility and fast-paced strategies and thinking."

Adding that it builds camaraderie among players and emphasises the importance of teamwork, he said: "Such are the types of sports and activities that we want to bring and celebrate at Our Tampines Hub because it serves as a bonding platform for residents in Tampines GRC."

There are now about 15,000 floorball players in Singapore from more than 100 schools and 100 clubs.

Sport Singapore's chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said the ActiveSG Floorball Club will encourage schools that already have the equipment needed to organise a floorball match to open up their indoor sports halls outside of school hours so that teams can train there.

He added: "The efforts of the Singapore Floorball Association have been commendable and we want to partner them through the ActiveSG Floorball Club to realise the full potential of the sport in Singapore."

Singapore Floorball Association president Kenneth Ho said this partnership would help "build on the strong foundations that are already set in place and gradually expose more people to floorball."

He added: "With more opportunities for Singaporeans to learn, play and develop their passion for the sport, we hope to amass not just a pool of players that can rival Asia's best in the near future, but also a spectatorship that can match the other popular sports in the country."

