Netball's healthy prognosis

For national netball captain Vanessa Lee, a busy work and training schedule used to mean that dental appointments and facials only took place "if I have the time and if the clinics are open".

The 33-year-old senior executive will no longer face such woes, following the announcement of a three-year partnership between Thomson Medical and Netball Singapore yesterday.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Thomson Wellth Clinic at Pacific Plaza.

The facility offers healthcare products and services to all patrons at all stages of their lives and the partnership with Netball Singapore will see Thomson Medical provide health and wellness services to the 25 national netball players.

Lee welcomed the partnership, saying: "We're supposed to go for dental check-ups every six months, but sometimes we can only make it on Saturdays when the clinics are only open for half a day and they're usually full.

ALL-ROUND EMPHASIS ON HEALTH Our health programmes will be tailor-made for each player. Things like making appointments and logistics will be developed as we move along. DR LAM KIAN MING, Thomson Medical CEO, on the benefits of the tie-up.

"But with this partnership with Thomson Medical, we can tell them the specific time that we can make it and they will work towards securing that time slot for us - it's more customised to our needs and there's more flexibility in scheduling."

Apart from regular health screenings and a wide range of skin, dental, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and hospital services, the netballers will also be given lifetime entry to Thomson's membership programme, which will be launched in the second quarter of the year.

Co-vice captain Charmaine Soh, who was also at yesterday's launch, agreed with Lee, adding that she is looking forward to the TCM services that will be offered.

"It's something that we don't usually have and since it's something new to us, we'd like to try it and I'm sure it will improve our recovery and performance," said the 26-year-old, who works in compliance.

Adding that the services offered by Thomson Medical would complement that of the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) well, she said: "There are many factors that contribute to us playing well, one of which is the recovery and sports medical support that the SSI gives us.

"The other aspect is feeling and looking good to have the confidence to play well, and I think that's what Thomson Wellth will provide."

Thomson Medical's executive chairman Roy Quek said: "We will schedule (appointments for the netball players) based on what their timing allows and make it work for them; if they need to come in later than usual, then we will have our therapist and doctors here for them and that is what's unique about this partnership.

"So long as we have an indication of what timing works for them, we will arrange it and make it work."

While the players will receive free annual health screenings and TCM consultations, other details of the partnership are still being ironed out.

Said Dr Lam Kian Ming, CEO of Thomson Medical: "Our health programmes will be tailor-made for each player. It's a brand-new relationship, so things like making appointments and logistics will be developed as we move along.

"The subsidies they get also depend on different factors, for example, if they - touch wood - need to be admitted to the hospital, then the room fee will be waived."

Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, said she was "pleased to find a partner in Thomson Wellth".

"With this collaboration, our players will be cared for, whether it is their baseline health or their skin and dental needs," she added.

"This will enhance their wellness and help them stay healthy. This will enable them to perform at their best."