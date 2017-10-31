Netball: Three new faces for Singapore's Nations Cup squad

SINGAPORE - The netball team representing Singapore at the Dec 3-9 Mission Foods Nations Cup will feature three players who will be making their debut in the tournament.

Newly-appointed national coach Natalie Milicich announced the 12-strong Singapore side on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The team will be led by captain Vanessa Lee and co-vice captains Nurul Baizura and Charmaine Soh. The three first-time participants at the tournament are Siti Nurshawallah, Rima Yanti and Toh Kai Wei.

Said Milicich: "I'm happy and confident with the team I've selected for the upcoming Mission Foods Nations Cup 2017 this December as I believe that these players have what it takes to face the tough competitors.

"I think they make a good team and with the right strategies and hard work, I hope we can get into the top two positions in the tournament."

Singapore, the highest-ranked team in the annual competition at No. 19, will play their first match against Ireland (No. 22) on the opening day of the tournament.

Now in its 12th edition, this year's tournament also features world No. 20 Malaysia, Hong Kong (No. 24) and Nations Cup debutants Swaziland (No. 30) and Cook Islands (unranked).

The Singapore team: Vanessa Lee (captain), Nurul Baizura (co-vice captain), Charmaine Soh (co-vice captain), Chen Lili, Jocelyn Ng, Kimberly Lim, Melody Teo, Nur Aqilah Andin, Siti Nurshawallah, Rima Yanti, Toh Kai Wei, Yu Mei Ling.