Netball: S'pore Under-21 beat defending champ Sri Lanka in Asian Youth C'ships semis, will face Malaysia in final

SINGAPORE - The Republic's Under-21 netball team beat top seed and defending champions Sri Lanka 58-32 in the semi-finals of the Asian Youth Netball Championships in Jeonju, South Korea on Friday (May 12).

Singapore led after every quarter, consolidating their 27-17 half-time lead for a spot in Saturday's final, which is the 10th edition of the tournament.

Said coach Huang Po Chin: "The team really executed the game plan well. In terms of consistency this has been their best game so far.

"We did well in decision-making and timing today, and adapted well in defence."

Third-seeded Singapore posted group stage wins over hosts South Korea (108-6), India (walkover) and Taiwan (79-15), but lost 50-53 to Malaysia, the second seeds.

Singapore will face old rivals Malaysia, who beat Hong Kong 70-40 in the other semi-final, on Saturday.

Singapore's win in the inaugural Asian Youth Championships in 1994 was their sole success in the tournament.