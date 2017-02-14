Netball: Singapore to play Hong Kong in Test match on Sunday; game open to public

SINGAPORE - The national netball team will take on Hong Kong in a Test match on Sunday, as part of their preparations for the Aug 19-31 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The Republic are the Games' defending champions.

Singapore, ranked 20th in the world, will play their 26th-ranked counterparts at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall at 10am. Admission is free.

The match is part of a three-day exchange between Singapore and Hong Kong starting this year. It includes two days of closed-door training matches where players will earn selection to the Hong Kong-Singapore Cup on the final day.

Singapore last played Hong Kong at the Asian Netball Championship last year, winning 34-27 to take the bronze.

Former national coach Ruth Aitken, who recently returned to New Zealand, will be in town for the series as Singapore's technical consultant. Aitken, who was also attached to the national squad during their visit to New Zealand last week, will team up with interim national coach Yeo Mee Hong.

Said Netball Singapore chief executive officer Cyrus Medora: "The event will be a good test for the national team, who are training very hard for the SEA Games.

"The past matches between our two teams have always been very close and I am certain that the teams will present a thrilling match on Sunday."