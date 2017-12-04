Netball: Singapore fall 51-64 to Swaziland for second straight loss at Nations Cup

SINGAPORE - The national netball team face an uphill task in trying to achieve their goal of a top-two finish at the Mission Foods Nations Cup tournament, after notching their second straight loss on Monday (Dec 4).

World No. 19 Singapore fell 51-64 to 30th-ranked Swaziland at the OCBC Arena.

The hosts started strong to take possession early, but nervy play from Singapore saw the visitors take the lead to end the first quarter with an 18-11 lead.

Singapore's Toh Kai Wei replaced Jocelyn Ng as goal attack in the middle of the second quarter, but Swaziland kept their defence tight to maintain their advantage.

Leading 34-25 at the end of the first half, Swaziland's swift counter-attacks in the third quarter proved too fast for the Singapore players.

Swaziland's midfielders passed the ball quickly to their shooters after each turnover, extending their lead to 50-38 at the end of the quarter.

The momentum on their side, Swaziland continued to dominate until the final whistle sounded.

The Republic had posted a narrow 53-54 loss to Ireland on the opening day of competition on Sunday, and will next face world No. 24 Hong Kong on Tuesday (Dec 5).