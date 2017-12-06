Netball: Singapore defeat Malaysia at Nations Cup

SINGAPORE - The national netball team recorded its second and most convincing win of the 2017 Mission Foods Nations Cup tournament with a 61-35 victory over Malaysia on Wednesday (Dec 6) at the OCBC Arena.

The match was a repeat of the SEA Games final in Kuala Lumpur in August, where world No. 20 Malaysia dethroned Singapore for the regional title.

Wednesday's match featured a Malaysian side where less than half were part of the SEA Games gold-medal winning team, but the Singaporeans' swift passes and steady ball supply to its shooters secured victory for the hosts.

Malaysia took the early lead, before Singapore equalised and eventually pulled ahead to end the first quarter up 15-8.

World No. 19 Singapore remained sharp throughout the second quarter, putting up a dominant performance and extending their advantage to 35-16 at half-time.

Malaysia fought to narrow the gap in the third quarter, but their opponents had built too big of a lead. Despite some lapses in passing that saw Malaysia take possession of the ball, Singapore remained comfortably ahead and eventually closed out the win.

Despite the win, Singapore will not feature in Saturday's final after Cook Islands defeated Swaziland in the earlier match on Wednesday.