Netball: Singapore crowned Asian Youth championships for first time since 1994

SINGAPORE - For the first time in more than two decades, Singapore are Asian Youth netball champions again.

The Republic's 21 & Under team beat Malaysia 47-43 in the final on Saturday afternoon at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in South Korea, reclaiming a title the country last won in 1994.

The team had a slight edge over Malaysia in the opening quarter in the final, but often found itself playing catch up through the second and third quarters. A strong final quarter, however, gave the team the finish it needed - despite a nervy last few minutes when Malaysia threatened with five straight points.

The victory is a breakthrough for the youth team, which has settled for third place at the last five editions of the biennial championship. Singapore last made the final at the 1998 edition, losing to Sri Lanka.

The team had posted a convincing victory defending champions Sri Lanka in the semi-finals on Friday, beating them 58-32.