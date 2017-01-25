Netball Singapore and Thomson Medical announce partnership

SINGAPORE - Thomson Medical announced on Wednesday (Jan 25) a three-year partnership with Netball Singapore.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Thomson Wellth Clinic at Pacific Plaza.

The Thomson Wellth Clinic offers upstream healthcare products and services to all patrons at all stages of their lives.

The partnership with Netball Singapore will see Thomson Medical provide health and wellness services to the 25 national netball players.

Apart from regular health screenings and a range of skin, dental, Traditional Chinese Medicine and hospital services, the netball players will also be given lifetime memberships in Thomson's membership programme, which has yet to be launched.

Said Thomson Medical's executive chairman Roy Quek: "We are delighted to work with like-minded partners such as Netball Singapore, who embody and champion health and wellness.

"Our national netball team has done Singapore proud over the years and we hope to support them in achieving more and scaling even greater heights in sport and life."

Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, said: "With this collaboration, our players will be cared for, whether it is their baseline health or their skin and dental needs."

She added: "This will enhance their wellness and help them stay healthy. This will enable them to perform at their best."