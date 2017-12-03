Netball: Ireland edge out Singapore by single goal in thrilling Nations Cup opener

Singapore's world No. 19 netball team were narrowly beaten 54-53 by 22nd-ranked Ireland in the opening match of the Mission Foods Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (Dec 3) .

Trailing 36-43 at the end of the third quarter, the Irish fought back in the final period following a tight first two quarters (13-13 and 26-26) to secure the win.

Charmaine Soh scored 36 goals (85.7 per cent shooting accuracy), while Toh Kai Wei had 13 (76.5 per cent) and Yu Mei Ling four (66.7 per cent) respectively.

Ireland's top scorer was Jan Hynes with 35 goals (71 per cent).

The hosts, who are the highest-ranked side for the first time in the annual tournament that began in 2006, next face No. 30 Swaziland on Monday.

In Sunday's second game, Cook Islands thrashed Malaysia 69-30.

The six-team tournament, which also features Hong Kong, concludes on Dec 9.