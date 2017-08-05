Netball: $50,000 raised for charity at Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2017

SINGAPORE - A total of $50,000 was raised for the Metta Welfare Association at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan netball carnival on Saturday (Aug 5), held in celebration of Deloitte Singapore's 50th anniversary.

The carnival featured a charity netball exhibition match at Kallang Netball Centre, where teams were led by national netball players Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim.

Participants of the game included Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan, Deloitte Southeast Asia and Singapore's chief executive officer Philip Yuen, football icons Fandi Ahmad and Lionel Lewis, and media personalities Wong Li Lin, Paul Sng and Clement Chow.

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also president of the Singapore National Olympic Council, was present at the event.

The Deloitte 5,000 for 50 charity endurance run, where participants completed 5,000km in 50 hours, also took place.

Over 1,500 participants and volunteers are involved in this year's Deloitte Pesta Sukan, which takes place on Aug 5 and Aug 12 at the Kallang Netball Centre.

Said Netball Singapore president Tan, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC: "The Deloitte Pesta Sukan has been going from strength to strength and it is great to see the event well participated.

"I would like to thank Minister Tan, the sporting legends, media personalities, our national players and the netball community for coming together to raise funds for the underprivileged."