Near misses, good lessons

It has not been the easiest fortnight for Singapore's keglers at the World Bowling Championships but they believe the lessons learnt in Las Vegas will only stand them in good stead for the future.

The squad of Shayna Ng, Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen, sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan and Joey Yeo (reserve) were narrowly defeated by Malaysia in the women's team-of-five final on Sunday.

Ng then lost 166-220, 214-233 in Monday's Masters semi-final to Jung Da Wun of South Korea and had to settle for a bronze medal.

Ng, 28, said: "They're (the Malaysians) obviously on a roll now, but that doesn't mean that we should be disheartened. It's only by learning from our mistakes that we can come back stronger next time."

The Malaysians, who had beaten the Republic to claim the SEA Games women's team gold in August, added World Championships silvers in the women's doubles, all-events and Masters at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

Their form sets up an enticing rematch at the Asian Games in Indonesia next August when Singapore will defend their women's team title.

Singapore senior assistant coach Jason Yeong-Nathan said: "I'm very proud of how hard the team continued to fight despite struggling throughout the first three events (singles, doubles and trios categories).

"The team is always looking to improve when they get opportunities to compete with top bowlers and we're bringing back some learning points to work on during training."

The battling qualities displayed by Ng in the Masters event offered at least a ray of hope.

She said: "Coming into the Masters, I just kept an open mind. You can't control what your opponent does, but I just told myself one shot a time because the lanes have been playing very differently every day."

During the Masters knockout rounds, Ng was seeded 15th among 24 bowlers and prevailed in the decisive rubber game for all three matches prior to her semi-final defeat by Jung, the eventual champion who beat Malaysia's Sin Li Jane in the final.

Ng said: "It took us a long while to figure out the lanes, but I'm glad we stuck at it and didn't let the slow start keep us from fighting till the end."