National record falls to Khoo

The longest standing men's national record in Singapore swimming finally fell yesterday at the 7th National Swimming Championships (short course) at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Lionel Khoo clocked 27.31sec in the 50m breaststroke final to eclipse Parker Lam's short course record of 27.35 set in 2009.

"I've always wanted to break it and it's great to finally be able to do that, especially since the record was set in the super suit era," said Khoo, who also holds the 100m and 200m breaststroke records for short course and long course.

"It's been eight years. I was pretty young then, and I remember watching Parker (set the record). I found that quite amazing so it's been a long time coming."

Other than Lam's 50m breaststroke long course record (28.03) set in 2009, no other men's record has stood for more than five years.

Lam set both records within five days of each other in 2009, with the short course record coming on Nov 21 and the long course record on Nov 25.

The 50m breaststroke long course record is now the only national breaststroke record left that Khoo does not own, but the 22-year-old is not going out of his way to secure it.

"It's the only one I don't have but, at the same time, it's not a major concern for me because the 50m is not an Olympic event and the 100m is my focus," said Khoo, who finished fourth in the 100m (1:02.56) at August's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, 0.30sec off his national record.

"But I think as long as I have a good 100m, the 50m should sort itself out."

Women's breaststroke records were broken yesterday too, as SEA Games champion Roanne Ho rewrote her 100m breaststroke short course record (1:08.29) once in the heats (1:07.80) and then again in the evening's final with a time of 1:07.39.

Ho said the record came as a bit of a surprise to her.

"I didn't feel great this morning because I'm still very sore from yesterday's gym session and was thinking I'd maybe swim 1:10. But when I touched the wall and looked up and saw my coaches' faces... That was quite surprising," said the 25-year-old.

"I usually do better in the evening because my body's more awake but I wasn't really thinking of going faster either because I didn't want to put pressure on myself."

Ho had previously broken the 50m breaststroke short course record at last month's Fina Swimming World Cup, clocking 30.49 to come in fourth.

Up next for Ho and Khoo is a three-week training stint with the rest of the national squad in Brisbane, Australia, where national head coach Stephan Widmer hails from.

Said Khoo: "We'll be swimming in a meet there too so that will be good for us to see where our conditionining is at and prepare for next year."

The National Swimming Championships continue today. Admission is free.