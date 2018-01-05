MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to open in Singapore on Jan 20

SINGAPORE - Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni will launch his academy in Singapore on January 20 at St. Patrick's School.

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is the second outside India, and will follow a structured curriculum developed by former India captain Dhoni. The first overseas academy was set up in Dubai last November.

Dhoni will work with Singapore women's team captain G.K. Diviya, who competed at last year's Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, as well as Singapore men's players Chetan Suryavanshi and Chaminda Ruwan.

Dhoni, who won International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies in all formats of the game (2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions trophy), aims to promote grassroots-level cricket development globally.

"Sports should be an essential driver for the development of a child's character. Apart from being fit, you can learn leadership and other important aspects of life via sports," said the 36-year-old in a statement released on Friday (Jan 5).

"Every kid should play an outdoor sport. MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is not only about producing cricket talent, but our academy's vision is to guide a kid to become a champion in life via sports."

He will work with Academia7, the franchise holder for the academy in 13 countries, and sports management company Aarka Sports to establish up to 12 other academies in Asia.

More than 200 children have signed up with the academy since registration started last month. The academy is open to children aged six and above, with corporate packages also available.

Those interested to meet Dhoni can do so by buying tickets to "In Conversation with MS Dhoni", where guests get a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

