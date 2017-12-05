Motorcycling: Malaysia wins MotoGP's best Grand Prix of 2017 award

Ducati's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso does a wheelie after winning the Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang International circuit in Sepang on Oct 29, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - Malaysia's motorcycle Grand Prix was named by the sport's governing body on Tuesday as the best race of the 2017 MotoGP championship.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team-mate Jorge Lorenzo.

The circuit has been a fixture on the calendar since 1999 and is also used for pre-season testing.

While the country's MotoGP race was sold out this year, Malaysia said farewell to Formula One after declining ticket sales and dwindling visitor numbers.

Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez retained his MotoGP title for his fourth championship in five years in the highest class and sixth title overall in the sport.

