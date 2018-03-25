Motor racing: Hard-driving local Porsche driver Yuey Tan's success much more than skin deep

On the surface, Yuey Tan lives the dream life. A professional race driver, he is married to a celebrity and owns several supercars.

But to stay competitive in the circuit, the 35-year-old Singaporean slogs hard.

Perhaps an even bigger hurdle is securing funding, with more than 100 potential sponsors rejecting him during pre-season, to help sustain his racing career.

Despite the obstacles, Tan will become the first Singaporean to compete in an entire season of 10 races across nine Formula One weekends, including all eight races in Europe, in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

He will begin his campaign on May 13 in Barcelona before ending the season in Mexico City on Oct 28. In between, he will compete on storied tracks like Monte Carlo, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

"This (racing in Europe) is a dream come true, this is the Champions League of Porsche racing," Tan, who is married to television presenter and race driver Claire Jedrek, told The Straits Times.

"Growing up in Adelaide, I watched the Melbourne Grand Prix as a 12-year-old and cried for 30 minutes after Damon Hill got hit by Michael Schumacher. I knew then that I wanted to be a race driver."

Tan is a veteran on the local racing scene, having completed 144 International Grand Prix starts with six wins and 71 podium finishes in nine seasons.

In 2015, he became the first Singaporean to win a Porsche Carrera division when he took the Pro-Am title representing Team Jebsen.

And backing his quest is Novu Medical Aesthetic Clinic, a homegrown brand founded by cousins Terence and Nelson Loh which has over 50 clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and South Korea.

Apart from the driver, Terence and Nelson have also sponsored the national muay thai team for the past three years for an undisclosed amount.

While Tan and the Loh brothers declined to reveal the sponsorship figure, the quantum is substantial.

To illustrate the serious dough needed for the European adventure, a set of four racing slicks that lasts about 12 laps costs US$3,000 (S$4,000) and a driver can burn up to 55-60 sets of tyres in a season.

According to Terence, the decision to ride along with Tan makes good business sense for Novu, as the company wants to gain a foothold in the West.

He said: "Novu is a clinic that is accessible to people and we want to expand aggressively in Europe, in countries like Spain (it has clinics in Madrid and Barcelona).

"We are pitting a home-grown brand against the best in Europe and we want to excel."

Nelson added: "Just like Yuey, we want to plant the Singapore flag in Europe, his values resonate with us.

"This guy is determined and he knocks on every door. His passion keeps him going and he doesn't give up."

Rejection by sponsors was as tough to take for Tan as being overtaken on the track.

He revealed: "I got turned down by 120 companies. It was a tough ask.

"I customised each proposal to make sure the company matches my sport. It's very possible that I would not be here if not for Novu."

Funding settled, all that remains is to strap in, buckle up and drive like hell. But Tan wants to debunk the myth that a driving a Porsche racing car is very different from a towkay cruising inside the luxurious cockpit of this Stuttgart supercar.

His 911 GT3 Cup (Type 911) is a high-performance variant of the production car, possessing a 3.8 litre six-cylinder engine that belches out 460bhp, giving the chariot a top speed of 312kmh and accelerating from 0-100kmh in just 3.2 seconds.

He said: "There should be more awareness of what a driver goes through.

"In the Porsche Carrera Cup, we have temperatures of 65 degrees inside the car and we are wearing a suit and helmet. There are no cooling systems to reduce weight on the car."

Hours are spent in steam rooms to acclimatise to the heat. He often rides more than 100km on the road, and up to 85km off road, on his bicycle to build stamina.

And he dangles off benches for more than four minutes at a go to upgrade those neck muscles to deal with the g-forces during cornering.

Tan added: "A tremendous amount of commitment goes into racing.

"People might think we are buying our own slots (in the race), we are businessmen who can afford a GT3 but we have to train and drive to a professional level to get there.

"It is an honest sport. You are only as good as your last race and lap time. There is no hiding and you are judged all the time. And you have to respect the people who are faster than you."