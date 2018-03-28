Motor racing: Double amputee teenager Billy Monger set for racing return

LONDON (AFP) - Billy Monger, the British teenager who lost both his legs in a car crash during a race last year, is to make a remarkable return to competitive racing this weekend, he said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who crashed into a stationary car during a Formula Four race at Donington Park last April, will compete in the BRDC British Formula Three Championship at Oulton Park in the northwest of England.

Monger has been driving a specially-modified car where he controls the accelerator with a paddle on the left-hand side of his steering wheel, and brakes using one of his prosthetic legs.

"Excited to announce I'll be lining up on the grid for the first race of @BRDCBritishF3 this weekend," he wrote on his Twitter account.

"One race at a time for now but hoping to confirm for the rest of the season soon."

Monger's predicament - he was in a coma for three days and in hospital for almost a month - provoked an outpouring of generosity from the motor racing world.

Formula One world champions past and present such as Lewis Hamilton, his English compatriot Jenson Button and German Nico Rosberg contributed to a fund of £850,000 (S$1.5 million) which was raised for Monger.