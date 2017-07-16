More than 3,000 turn up for Singapore Dragon Boat Festival, SIM rule in Prime Minister's Cup

SINGAPORE - More than 3,000 people descended upon Marina Channel at Gardens by the Bay (East) for the Singapore Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday (July 16).

Jointly organised by the Singapore Dragon Boat Association n (SDBA)and People's Association-Water Venture, the festival also marked the SDBA's 30th anniversary.

More than 40 teams took part across six categories.

"This year, we celebrate SDBA's rich heritage that spans across three decades of community building through dragon boating," said SDBA president Chia Shi-Lu.

"We hope that the sport will continue to attract more fans as we work closely with Water-Venture to bring people from all walks of life together to build stronger community ties."

The Prime Minister's Cup, which pitted university teams against each other over 1,000m, capped off by the day.

Both the men's and women's races were won by the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

Said the SIM men's team vice-captain Lim Ying Jie: "It's been a long journey. We lost it last year, so we're very satisfied to grab it back for the school."

Minister for Education (Higher Education & Skills) and Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung was the guest of honour for the second successive year, and presented the victorious SIM teams with ornate dragon-shaped trophies.

"The different university teams left a deep impression on me last year - they train so hard. So I asked to be invited back this year," he said.

"Dragon boating is like running the marathon. You put your mind to it, train up, and you can do well at it."