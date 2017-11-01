MMA: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor contrite over homophobic jibe aimed at fellow fighter Andre Fili

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey at a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Aug 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey at a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Aug 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. PHOTO: AFP
Published
9 hours ago

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologised after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at the UFC Fight Night 118 event after his friend lost an mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather on Aug 26 after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the word "f*****" after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost an unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on Oct 21.

"I'm human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologise if anyone was offended," McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his home town of Dublin.

"The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive, and I can apologise for that."

