MMA: Tiffany Teo is first Singaporean to earn a title fight in One Championship, will battle Chinese for strawweight crown in January

SINGAPORE - Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Tiffany Teo will face China's Xiong Jing Nan for the vacant One Championship strawweight (52.3-56.7kg) world title in January, One's chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Teo, 27, will be the first Singaporean to get a title shot in the Singapore-headquartered MMA promotion, when she faces Xiong in One's first event at the Jakarta Convention Center on Jan 20.

Atomweight (47.7-52.2kg) world champion Angela Lee fights under the Singapore flag for One because of her familial ties - her father Ken was born in Singapore and she still has relatives here - but is an American citizen.

Teo had been promised a title fight if she beat India's Pooja Tomar in One's Immortal Pursuit at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in late November, and duly delivered, submitting her opponent by armbar to stretch her unblemished professional fight record to 7-0.

Teo said in a Facebook post: "First of all, I would like to thank One Championship for this opportunity. I've always kept my head down and let the hard work and my achievements do the talking for me.

"This is for my fans in Singapore. I will bring the belt home!"

Her opponent Xiong previously fought in Kunlun Fight, a Chinese kickboxing promotion, and has a 10-1 professional record. She made her One debut with a technical knock-out of April Osenio at One's Warriors of the World event on Dec 9.

In the same Facebook post, Chatri also announced that Martin Nguyen, who owns the One lightweight (70.4-77.1kg) and featherweight (65.9-70.3kg) titles, will face bantamweight (61.3-65.8kg) champion Bibiano Fernandes in Bangkok in March.