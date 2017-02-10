MMA: Tiffany Teo beats Indonesian fighter at One Championship event to extend perfect run

SINGAPORE - Tiffany Teo extended her perfect mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 5-0 after she beat Indonesia Priscilla Hertati via a unanimous decision in their strawweight bout at One Championship's Throne of Tigers event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Feb 10).

Teo, a 27-year-old Singaporean who trains at Juggernaut Fight Club, said: "Priscilla put up a good fight on her debut. It was a challenge for me initially as she is a southpaw. I am happy that I won and I can't wait to see what else is in store for me for the rest of this year."

It was the first time that Teo's contest had gone beyond the second round.

Teo's coach Arvind Lalwani added: "Throughout the three rounds, Tiffany's opponent was awkward and she (Hertati) didn't look like she wanted to fight. From the start, Tiffany controlled the whole fight with her strikes and was not in danger.

"I wanted her to finish the fight but her opponent kept running away which made it difficult. This was a good test for her to go through all three rounds. I am definitely proud of her and she is only going to get better."

Teo was the only Singaporean to appear at the MMA promotion's event held at Stadium Negara, which featured nine fights.