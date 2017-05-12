MMA: Schooling 'glad to be of service' during Lee's title defence at Singapore Indoor Stadium

In exactly a fortnight, Joseph Schooling and Angela Lee will prove once again that there is indeed common ground for a swimmer and a mixed martial arts fighter.

On May 26, Schooling will accompany Lee down to the One Championship cage at the One: Dynasty of heroes event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I relish the opportunity to show any kind of support for Angela and for Singapore. If just my being there will be of help, then I'm glad to be of service," he said.

"She's a hungry, young champion and I can totally relate to that. With both of us representing Singapore, a nation we love so dearly, it's overwhelming," he added.

The two champions officially met last year when One Championship set up a workout session during which Lee taught Schooling a few martial arts and basic self-defence moves.

On May 26, Lee, the One women's atomweight world champion, will face Brazil's Istela Nunes, an undefeated challenger.